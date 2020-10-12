Bars in W Feliciana Parish can now reopen; governor’s office says they won’t count Angola COVID-19 numbers against them

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Bars in West Feliciana Parish are finally getting the green light to reopen from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard confirms to WAFB that his parish has opted in to allow bars to reopen under Louisiana’s Phase 3 guidelines.
In an interview with WAFB’s Lester Duhé back on Sept. 28, Havard said the coronavirus cases at Louisiana State Penitentiary have kept businesses from being allowed to open up safely.
“We’ve done everything that we can do, so don’t penalize us now because it’s running rampant through state facilities,” he said.
Back in September, the parish’s percent positivity rate for coronavirus was more than 5%, which is the threshold LDH is requiring for a parish to allow bars to reopen. Havard says most of the cases in his parish throughout the pandemic have been from Angola.
A spokesperson for the governor’s office confirms “the numbers for Angola will not be included for percent positivity as far as bars as concerned [for West Feliciana Parish].”
