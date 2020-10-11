WAFB awarded National Murrow in Newscast category

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB was awarded the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award for “Television Newscast” during a ceremony held this weekend.
The station won a Regional Murrow award in the same category earlier this year and then went on to compete on a national level among other small market television stations.
There are three National Murrow “Television Newscast” awards presented each year including one for small market stations, one for large markets and one for network newscasts.
WNBC-TV in New York won in the large market category and The CBS Evening News won the award in the network category.
WAFB’s entry was a broadcast of WAFB 9NEWS at 5 that focused on a day of flash flooding throughout metro Baton Rouge.
The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971, according to the organization’s website.
“Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community,” the website says. “Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.”
Edward Roscoe Murrow was a CBS News correspondent who is best known for his series of live radio broadcasts during World War II. The Regional Murrow award recipients will now be advancing to the National Murrow Award competition.
