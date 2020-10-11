REPORT: Michael Thomas out Monday night vs. Chargers, not injury related

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints' wide receiver Michael Thomas will not play in the game Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Thomas will not miss the game due to his ankle injury.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter Thomas had an altercation with a teammate at practice over the weekend. The Saints now discipling him by sitting him for the game.
Thomas was being listed as questionable with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Bucs.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.