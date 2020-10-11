Reason to Smile: Kindness after chaos

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - Four hurricanes made landfall in Louisiana during 2020. Amid all the chaos that’s been caused, there are acts of kindness happening all around us.
“This Huge oak tree fell on our neighbor’s home. We did know where to start to get the tree of the house. First a few more neighbors with chainsaws. Then they called there friends and family with tractor. We never meet these people until now."
That message was sent to us by Connie Mckey from Jackson, La. Stories such as this are so common after a major disaster. In fact, they’re so common we often forget to pause and notice what’s happening.
“What a wonderful world we do live in,” she added. “With all is going on in 2020. The bad that happened here the good came out.”
