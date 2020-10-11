No. 1 Clemson rolls past No. 7 Miami 42-17 in primetime showdown

“Honestly, it’ll probably take a while for me to reflect on that,” Etienne said when asked about the record. “It’s a tremendous accomplishment. First off, thank God because, without him, I wouldn’t be here in this situation. It hasn’t sunk in yet. We’re just so deep into the grind. You just try to get better each and every week. I guess, when I’m older, ten years later looking back on it, man, it’s going to really hit me and I’m just going to look back on it and I’ll see all the things that I was able to accomplish coming here at Clemson.”