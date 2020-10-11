LSU falls out of top 25 in both major college football polls

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU is no longer ranked in either of the two major college football polls after an upset loss to Missouri was the second defeat of the season for the Bayou Bengals.
LSU (1-2, 1-2 SEC) played poorly on defense, surrendering 586 offensive yards to Missouri (1-2, 1-2 SEC).
Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia kept their spots as the top three teams in the nation but previous No. 4 Florida dropped after a loss to Texas A&M.
Louisiana-Lafayette remains ranked in the top 25 of both polls for another week. The Ragin Cajuns' game against Appalachian State that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7, was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests by the Mountaineers.
- Clemson (4-0) [59 first-place votes]
- Alabama (3-0) [2 first-place votes]
- Georgia (3-0) [1 first-place vote]
- Notre Dame (3-0)
- North Carolina (3-0)
- Ohio State (0-0)
- Oklahoma State (3-0)
- Cincinnati (3-0)
- Penn State (0-0)
- Florida (2-1)
- Texas A&M (2-1)
- Oregon (0-0)
- Miami (3-1)
- Auburn (2-1)
- BYU (4-0)
- Wisconsin (0-0)
- SMU (4-0)
- Tennessee (2-1)
- Michigan (0-0)
- Iowa State (3-1)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
- Kansas State (3-1)
- Virginia Tech (2-1)
- Minnesota (0-0)
- USC (0-0)
- Clemson (4-0) [55 first-place votes]
- Alabama (3-0) [5 first-place votes]
- Georgia (3-0)
- Notre Dame (3-0)
- Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
- North Carolina (3-0)
- Oklahoma State (3-0)
- Penn State (0-0)
- Florida (2-1)
- Cincinnati (3-0)
- Texas A&M (2-1)
- Miami (3-1)
- BYU (4-0)
- Auburn (2-1)
- Wisconsin (0-0)
- Oregon (0-0)
- Tennessee (2-1)
- SMU (4-0)
- Michigan (0-0)
- Iowa State (3-1)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
- Kansas State (3-1)
- Virginia Tech (2-1)
- USC (0-0)
- Minnesota (0-0)
