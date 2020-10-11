Gov. Edwards to provide update on state’s response to Delta

By Spencer Chrisman | October 11, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 10:11 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to Delta on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m.

WAFB will be streaming the news conference live.

Afterwards, the Governor will travel to Allen and Evangeline parishes to meet with local officials.

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana Friday evening and although it wasn’t as strong as Hurricane Laura, power outages across the state are the main concern from Delta.

