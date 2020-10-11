FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid start to the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be warmer than normal through the first half of the upcoming week. If you have continued cleanup plans be sure to stay hydrated.
Afternoon highs will approach 90° today and tomorrow. But, some relief is on the way in the form of a weak cold front that arrives Tuesday morning. This cold front won’t do a significant change in temperature, but it will supply an influx of drier air helping to reduce humidity levels.
If you have work or school Monday be sure to watch out for morning fog. Patchy to dense fog is forecast to occur across the WAFB viewing area not only Monday morning, but also Tuesday morning. Make sure to use low beam headlights and watch for kids at area bus stops.
A stronger cold front will arrive Thursday into Friday. This front won’t have a lot of moisture to work with so rain chances will remain minimal.
A more significant temperature change will occur by Friday afternoon with temperatures running 10-15 degrees cooler than previous days. The cooler than normal temperature trend will continue right through next weekend.
A few showers return by the following work/school week as another weak front approaches.
We said goodbye to Delta Saturday afternoon as it transitioned into a remnant low. We continue to track a tropical wave with low chances of tropical development in the Central Atlantic.
Environmental conditions are not expected to be conducive for development in a couple of days from now.
