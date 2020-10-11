FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog could hamper morning commute

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Surface moisture levels are increasing leading to an uptick in humidity. We also will be dealing with clear skies and light winds overnight and that is the perfect recipe for fog.
Areas of fog will form predawn Monday. Fog will be thickest in the usual suspect spots. Give yourself a few extra minutes out the door and watch for kids at area bus stops. Fog will also be present for the Tuesday morning commute but will likely not be as thick or widespread as Monday.
Temperatures will remain well above average as we move into the work/school week. Afternoon highs Monday will top out in the upper 80s. A few neighborhoods will even climb into the low 90s. Thankfully we won’t come near the record high of 95 set back in 1904.
We clear out some of the warmth and moisture as a weak cold front arrives Tuesday. This front won’t bring a big change in temperature. The front will pass dry with no rain in the forecast.
A second stronger front is set to arrive late Thursday into early Friday. This cold front may squeeze out a stray shower or two. Temperatures will take more of a dip as we end the week and head into next weekend.
Next weekend is looking really nice with cool morning starts and pleasant afternoons under sunny skies. Temperatures will rebound some but stay below normal into the following week with mainly dry conditions prevailing.
We continue to track a weak tropical wave in the Central Atlantic. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center only shows a 20% chance for development. Environmental conditions are not expected to be favorable by mid week.
