Thousands without power in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Delta made landfall into Louisiana Friday evening, and while most of the WAFB viewing area avoided significant damage. High winds still toppled over power lines throughout the Baton Rouge area leaving thousands without power.
PHOTOS: Damage caused by Hurricane Delta
As of Saturday morning Entergy is reporting over 300,000 customers without power. The largest area of outages in the Baton Rouge area are in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
Below is a list of Entergy customer outages by parish as of 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Ascension: 9,666
Assumption: 2,471
East Baton Rouge: 63,638
East Feliciana: 3,929
Iberville: 3,719
Livingston: 5,915
Point Coupee: 4,006
St. Helena: 1,459
St. James: 1,015
Tangipahoa: 12,948
West Baton Rouge: 6,138
West Feliciana: 1,389
Demco is reporting almost 30,000 customers are without power as of Saturday morning. Most of their customers being affected coming from East Baton Rouge, Livingston and East Feliciana parishes.
Below is a list of Demco customer outages by parish as of 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Ascension: 1,132
East Baton Rouge: 10,540
East Feliciana: 4,543
Livingston: 8,488
St. Helena: 1,966
Tangipahoa: 288
West Feliciana: 2,867
