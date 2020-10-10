Thousands without power in Baton Rouge area

Thousands without power in Baton Rouge area
By WAFB Staff | October 10, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 8:19 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Delta made landfall into Louisiana Friday evening, and while most of the WAFB viewing area avoided significant damage. High winds still toppled over power lines throughout the Baton Rouge area leaving thousands without power.

PHOTOS: Damage caused by Hurricane Delta

As of Saturday morning Entergy is reporting over 300,000 customers without power. The largest area of outages in the Baton Rouge area are in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.

VIEW ENTERGY OUTAGE MAP

Below is a list of Entergy customer outages by parish as of 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

Ascension: 9,666

Assumption: 2,471

East Baton Rouge: 63,638

East Feliciana: 3,929

Iberville: 3,719

Livingston: 5,915

Point Coupee: 4,006

St. Helena: 1,459

St. James: 1,015

Tangipahoa: 12,948

West Baton Rouge: 6,138

West Feliciana: 1,389

Demco is reporting almost 30,000 customers are without power as of Saturday morning. Most of their customers being affected coming from East Baton Rouge, Livingston and East Feliciana parishes.

VIEW DEMCO OUTAGE MAP

Below is a list of Demco customer outages by parish as of 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

Ascension: 1,132

East Baton Rouge: 10,540

East Feliciana: 4,543

Livingston: 8,488

St. Helena: 1,966

Tangipahoa: 288

West Feliciana: 2,867

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.