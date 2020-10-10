Louisianans starting recovery process after Delta downs trees, powerlines

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several folks in Louisiana are trying to pick up the pieces, even though Hurricane Delta wasn’t a direct hit for Baton Rouge, it left some widespread damage in the capitol city.
“I just got lucky that it didn’t hit the house,” says Edmore Jordan.
Thousands of other, like Jordan, are still in the dark with hundreds of downed trees taking power lines with them. Now several are waiting for the power to come back on.
For Adam Aaron and his family, they are stilling waiting on power, “So starting off it wasn’t bad. The wind did come in and our power stayed on. It flickered a couple of times after I wanna say around 10, our power went off and it never came back on. The wind started getting heavier, the trees were looking like they were going to break.”
Now many are cleaning up fallen limbs and leaves in their yards, a chore that’s all too common for folks in Southeast Louisiana during hurricane season.
Dave Mansfield has a few friends helping him remove a giant tree that fell in his yard, but mainly he’s used to it, “It’s just part of living down here in the South. Katrina, all the other storms evolve some damage at some level. And it’s just part of living here on the gulf coast.”
Others like, Kelly Bennett in Central, are hoping the water will dry up. Bennett says there’s 2 ½ ft. in her garage. They lost nearly everything, “We didn’t have a lot during Laura, but this one took a toll and it came up over night on us. It really did and we didn’t have time to get anything out.”
Now most these folks are still without power and resulted to using a generator. If you are in a similar situation, make sure to keep your generator outside of your home to protect you and your family. Click here to see all of the safety guidelines.
