FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Improving weather conditions as Delta exits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Delta dealt quite the blow to South Louisiana Friday night and early Saturday morning. Thankfully, Delta continues to weaken and move quickly away from the local area.
Winds will stay breezy today with gusts in the teens, but nowhere near the strength of Friday night. Utility crews should be able to get out and fix power outages across the area through the day.
Temperatures will remain comfortable today. By next week temperatures and humidity levels will be climbing. Make sure to stay hydrated if you plan to do any kind of cleanup Sunday and Monday.
The Monday morning commute will have some fog to contend with. Areas of patchy to dense fog will be possible as moisture levels rise. A weak cold front is forecast to arrive late Monday into early Tuesday. This cold front won’t deliver a huge change in temperature, but will provide relief from the rising humidity. Even with high moisture levels, the local area is expected to remain dry with this frontal passage.
A reinforcing cold front is set to arrive Friday, this front may trigger a few showers. This second front will deliver a more significant temperature change into the following weekend.
In the tropics, Delta is forecast to become a remnant low pressure system either tonight or sometime Sunday. Farther out in the Atlantic a weak tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and storms.
The National Hurricane Center has low chances listed for possible tropical development. The system is forecast to move into a non-conducive environment for development by the middle of next week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.