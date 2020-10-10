FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple of cold fronts over the next 7 days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Delta has become a remnant low pressure system as it continues to move steadily to the NE away from the local area.
Cleanup efforts tomorrow will have to contend with some heat and humidity. Morning lows only dip into the upper 60s. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s not only Sunday but again Monday. A few neighborhoods Monday will reach the low 90s.
Watch out for a patch or two of fog Sunday morning, but fog is expected to be thicker and more widespread Monday and Tuesday for the morning commute. Give yourself a few extra minutes if you have work or school Monday and Tuesday. Also be on the lookout for kids at area bus stops.
We will eagerly await a pair of cold fronts to help save us from the hot and humid October weather. The first cold front is set to arrive Tuesday morning. We won’t see a significant change with this first front. The front will arrive dry and you’ll still need the short sleeves after it passes. A stronger cold front is set to arrive Friday morning. This cold front could produce a shower late Thursday into early Friday depending on moisture levels in the atmosphere. Get ready for a very pleasant next weekend as temperatures take about a 10-15 degree dip from work week temps.
By the end of our 10 day forecast we see hints of maybe a third cold front. Right now, long range weather guidance doesn’t necessarily agree on the timing of this front. For now, we will increase rain chances moving into the following work/school week.
As we say goodbye to the record tying 4th tropical cyclone to make landfall in Louisiana and record-breaking 10th tropical cyclone to make landfall in the U.S., we now refocus attention on the wider Atlantic Basin. The National Hurricane Center is tracking an unorganized tropical wave out in the Central Atlantic. At this time the wave is given a low chance for future development because it will be moving into an environment not conducive for development in the coming days.
