FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple of cold fronts over the next 7 days

We will eagerly await a pair of cold fronts to help save us from the hot and humid October weather. The first cold front is set to arrive Tuesday morning. We won’t see a significant change with this first front. The front will arrive dry and you’ll still need the short sleeves after it passes. A stronger cold front is set to arrive Friday morning. This cold front could produce a shower late Thursday into early Friday depending on moisture levels in the atmosphere. Get ready for a very pleasant next weekend as temperatures take about a 10-15 degree dip from work week temps.