1 a.m. NHC Delta update - Friday, Oct. 9

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 100 AM CDT (0600 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Delta was located near latitude 31.2 North, longitude 92.3 West. Delta is moving toward the north-northeast near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through the morning. A motion toward the northeast is expected this afternoon through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta should move across central and northeastern Louisiana this morning and across northern Mississippi and into the Tennessee Valley later today and Sunday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast, and Delta should become a tropical depression later today. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km). A wind gust of 68 mph (110 km/h) was recently reported at LSU Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Wind gusts of 55 mph (89 km/h) were recently reported at Adams County airport in Natchez, Mississippi and in Lacassine, Louisiana, and a gust to 59 mph (95 km/h) was just reported in Monroe, Louisiana. The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 985 mb (29.09 inches).