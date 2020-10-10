7 a.m. NHC Delta update - Saturday, Oct. 10

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 700 a.m. (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Delta was located near latitude 32.6 North, longitude 91.3 West. Delta is moving toward the north-northeast near 16 mph (26 km/h). A motion toward the northeast is expected to begin later today and continue through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta should move across northeastern Louisiana this morning and then across northern Mississippi and into the Tennessee Valley later today and Sunday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast, and Delta is expected to become a tropical depression later today. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center. Hawkins Field in Jackson, Mississippi recently reported a wind gust of 51 mph (81 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 992 mb (29.29 inches).