Tree falls on man in Watson during Hurricane Delta

WATSON, La. (WAFB ) - A Watson man is recovering after a tree fell on him Friday evening as Delta made its way through Louisiana.
This happened on Ben Fugler Road before 7.
According to Lori Steele, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, the man was in a breezeway when the tree fell, pinning him down.
It appears the tree did damage to a car at the home as well.
Officials with the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office worked to rescue him.
The man was transported to the hospital thankfully with non-life-threatening injuries.
Neighbors on social media say the man’s wife was also possibly hit by the tree.
