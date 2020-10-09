1 p.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Friday, Oct. 9

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 1 p.m. CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 28.7 North, longitude 93.6 West. Delta is now moving toward the north-northeast near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion should continue through Saturday morning. A turn toward the northeast is expected later on Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Delta should make landfall along the coast of southwestern Louisiana during the next several hours, and then move across central and northeastern Louisiana tonight and Saturday morning. Maximum sustained winds are now near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow weakening is expected before landfall, with rapid weakening expected after the center moves inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km). The Texas Coastal Ocean Observation Network station at Texas Point recently reported sustained winds of 50 mph (80 km/h) and a wind gust of 57 mph (92 km/h). Lake Charles Regional Airport recently reported a wind gust of 60 mph (96 km/h). The minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft data is 963 mb (28.44 inches).