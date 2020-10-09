10 p.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Friday, Oct. 9

The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center:
LOCATION: 30.6N 92.6W ABOUT 70 MI...110 KM NE OF CAMERON LOUISIANA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 75 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: .NNE OR 25 DEGREES AT 15 MPH
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 972 mb
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: The Storm Surge Warning has been discontinued from Sabine Pass, Texas to Cameron, Louisiana, including Calcasieu Lake. The Tropical Storm Warning west of High Island Texas has been discontinued.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Cameron to the Mouth of the Pearl River, Louisiana including Vermilion Bay and Lake Borgne A Hurricane Warning is in effect for High Island Texas to Morgan City Louisiana A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 10:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 30.6 North, longitude 92.6 West. Delta is moving toward the north-northeast near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday morning. A motion toward the northeast is then expected through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta should move across central and northeastern Louisiana tonight and Saturday morning. After that time, the system is forecast to move across northern Mississippi and into the Tennessee Valley. Maximum sustained winds have decreased near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast, and Delta should become a tropical storm, and then a tropical depression, on Saturday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 972 mb (28.71 inches).
TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible tonight over southern portions of Louisiana and Mississippi, and over Alabama, central and eastern Mississippi, southern Tennessee and the western Florida Panhandle on Saturday. SURF: Swells from Delta are affecting portions of the northern and western Gulf coast. These swells are likely to cause life- threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.