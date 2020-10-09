10 p.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Friday, Oct. 9

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 10:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 30.6 North, longitude 92.6 West. Delta is moving toward the north-northeast near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday morning. A motion toward the northeast is then expected through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta should move across central and northeastern Louisiana tonight and Saturday morning. After that time, the system is forecast to move across northern Mississippi and into the Tennessee Valley. Maximum sustained winds have decreased near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast, and Delta should become a tropical storm, and then a tropical depression, on Saturday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 972 mb (28.71 inches).