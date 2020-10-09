7 p.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Friday, Oct. 9

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 700 PM CDT (0000 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 30.0 North, longitude 93.0 West. Delta is moving toward the north-northeast near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday morning. A motion toward the northeast is then expected through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta should move across central and northeastern Louisiana tonight and Saturday morning. After that time, the system is forecast to move across northern Mississippi into the Tennessee Valley. Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Rapid weakening is expected overnight and Saturday. Delta is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm tonight and to a tropical depression on Saturday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km). The National Weather Service office at Lake Charles reported sustained winds of 64 mph (103 km/h) with gusts to 95 mph (153 km/h) at the airport. The estimated minimum central pressure is 971 mb (28.67 inches).