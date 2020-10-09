4 p.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Friday, Oct. 9

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 29.3 North, longitude 93.2 West. Delta is moving toward the north-northeast near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday morning. A motion toward the northeast is then expected through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta should make landfall along the coast of southwestern Louisiana during the next few hours, and then move across central and northeastern Louisiana tonight and Saturday morning. After that time, the system is forecast to moves across northern Mississippi into the Tennessee Valley. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Some weakening is possible before landfall, with rapid weakening expected after landfall. Delta is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm tonight and to a tropical depression on Saturday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km). The Texas Coastal Ocean Observation Network station at Texas Point recently reported sustained winds of 62 mph (100 km/h) and a wind gust of 78 mph (126 km/h). The National Ocean Service station at Calcasieu Pass, Louisiana, recently reported sustained winds of 53 mph (85 km/h) and a wind gust of 64 mph (104 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure is 966 mb (28.53 inches). The National Ocean Service station at Calcasieu Pass recently reported a pressure of 983.8 mb (29.05 inches).