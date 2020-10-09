Friday, October 9: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, Oct. 9, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 170,878 total cases - 265 new cases
- 5,442 total deaths - 26 new deaths
- 582 patients in hospitals - increase of 18 patients
- 78 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patient
- 154,163 patients recovered -no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.