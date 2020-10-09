Delta to make 4th La. landfall of 2020 hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Delta is forecast to make a landfall in Southwest Louisiana in Cameron Parish late Friday afternoon or early evening as a strong Category 2 Hurricane.
As of 4 a.m., Delta is a Category 3 Hurricane. Delta is forecast to move into an area of higher wind shear and cooler sea surface temperatures which may cause some slight weakening prior to landfall.
Delta would make the fourth Louisiana landfall (TS Cristobal, TS Marco, Cat. 4 Laura) within the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. That would tie the state record for most landfalls within one hurricane season. 2002 also saw 4 landfalls (TS Bertha, TS Hanna, TS Isidore, Cat. 1 Lilli).
While the most significant impacts (strongest wind, highest surge, most rainfall) related to Hurricane Delta will stay to our west, the local area will contend with impacts as well. Delta continues to grow in size as it approaches Louisiana. That means impacts will far outreach the NHC cone.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until Saturday afternoon for the WAFB viewing area. Flash flooding occurred north of Baton Rouge overnight due to outer rain-bands associated with Delta. An additional area-wide 1-3″ of rain will be possible with locally higher amounts up to 5″. Rainfall has or will cause flooding along the upper Comite and Amite Rivers. The current forecast calls for the Comite River at Joor to crest at 25.5 feet Saturday evening. The Amite River at Denham is forecast to climb to 30.5 feet by Sunday afternoon. The Amite at Bayou Manchac is forecast to reach 10 feet Sunday evening.
Surge values have come down within the tidal lakes (Maurepas & Pontchartrain). While we expect water levels to rise along the lower reaches of the Amite and Tickfaw, river levels shouldn’t get too problematic.
In addition to flash flooding, the local area will also have to contend with sporadic power outages especially Friday night into predawn Saturday as winds of tropical storm force remain possible across the local viewing area. Some forecast models even call for wind gusts close to hurricane strength for metro Baton Rouge. Be sure to secure any loose items this morning and afternoon before the strong winds occur.
The local area is also under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. The primary issue will be isolated tornadoes embedded within passing rain bands. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts in the event you lose power, such as a battery powered weather radio or the First Alert Weather app on your smartphone.
