Delta to make 4th La. landfall of 2020 hurricane season

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until Saturday afternoon for the WAFB viewing area. Flash flooding occurred north of Baton Rouge overnight due to outer rain-bands associated with Delta. An additional area-wide 1-3″ of rain will be possible with locally higher amounts up to 5″. Rainfall has or will cause flooding along the upper Comite and Amite Rivers. The current forecast calls for the Comite River at Joor to crest at 25.5 feet Saturday evening. The Amite River at Denham is forecast to climb to 30.5 feet by Sunday afternoon. The Amite at Bayou Manchac is forecast to reach 10 feet Sunday evening.