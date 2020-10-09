Damage around metro area as Hurricane Delta moves across La.

Some of the biggest clusters of outages included much of downtown Baton Rouge, areas in and around Howell Park and homes in the southeast portion of Baker. As of 9 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish had the second largest number of outages in the state among Entergy customers with 20,876 customers in the dark. Calcasieu Parish, where Lake Charles is located, topped the outage list at 9 p.m. with 50,081 reported outages.