Damage around metro area as Hurricane Delta moves across La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Downed trees, flooding and power outages are being reported around the state as Hurricane Delta pushes inland.
Hurricane Delta made landfall Friday in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm. This is the second major storm for the area in less than six weeks.
The Baton Rouge Metro Area escaped major damage from Hurricane Laura, but viewers have submitted pictures of major damage in areas around Baton Rouge such as Central and Zachary, and in surrounding parishes such as Livingston.
More than 20,000 customers were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish Friday night as high winds from Hurricane Delta toppled power lines in parts of the parish.
Some of the biggest clusters of outages included much of downtown Baton Rouge, areas in and around Howell Park and homes in the southeast portion of Baker. As of 9 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish had the second largest number of outages in the state among Entergy customers with 20,876 customers in the dark. Calcasieu Parish, where Lake Charles is located, topped the outage list at 9 p.m. with 50,081 reported outages.
On its website, Entergy warned that it might take longer than normal to restore power because its crews can not work during unsafe conditions.
