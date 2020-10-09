1 a.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Friday, Oct. 9

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 1:00 a.m., the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 26.2 North, longitude 93.6 West. Delta is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h). A turn toward the north is forecast during the next few hours, followed by a north-northeastward motion by tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on today, and then move inland within the hurricane warning area this evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Delta is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some slight strengthening is possible overnight. Slow weakening is expected to begin as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast later today, with rapid weakening expected after the center moves inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km). NOAA buoy 42002 near Delta’s eastern eyewall recently reported a sustained wind of 78 mph (126 km/h) and a wind gust to 99 mph (159 km/h). The buoy also reported a significant wave height of about 35 feet (almost 11 meters). The minimum central pressure based on data by from the NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 953 mb (28.14 inches). NOAA buoy 42002 very near the center of Delta also recently reported a minimum pressure of 953 mb (28.14 inches).