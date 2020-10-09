7 a.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Friday, Oct. 9

The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center:
Rain bands of Delta spreading into southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas, expected to bring hurricane conditions and a life-threatening storm surge to portions of the northern Gulf Coast later today.
LOCATION: 27.5N 93.8W about 160 miles S of Cameron, La.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 120 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: North at 12 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 958 mb
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 7 a.m. CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 27.5 North, longitude 93.8 West. Delta is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue today followed by a north-northeastward motion by tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move inland within the hurricane warning area this evening.
Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Delta is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Slow weakening is expected to begin as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast later today, with rapid weakening expected after the center moves inland.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km).
The latest minimum central pressure estimated from NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft data is 958 mb (28.29 inches).
