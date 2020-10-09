4 a.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Friday, Oct. 9

The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center:
Major Hurricane Delta headed toward southwestern Louisiana and is expected to bring hurricane conditions and a life-threatening storm surge to portions of the northern Gulf Coast Friday.
LOCATION: 26.9 N 93.7 W, about 200 miles south of Cameron, La.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 120 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: North at 12 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 953 mb
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 4 a.m. CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 26.9 North, longitude 93.7 West. Delta is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue today followed by a north-northeastward motion by tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move inland within the hurricane warning area this evening.
Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Delta is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Slow weakening is expected to begin as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast later today, with rapid weakening expected after the center moves inland.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters and NOAA buoy 42002 is 953 mb (28.15 inches).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.