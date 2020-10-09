4 a.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Friday, Oct. 9

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 4 a.m. CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 26.9 North, longitude 93.7 West. Delta is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue today followed by a north-northeastward motion by tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move inland within the hurricane warning area this evening.