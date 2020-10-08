St. Tammany Parish braces for potential impacts from Hurricane Delta

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish is preparing for any potential impacts from Hurricane Delta.
The gravel portion of Lake Road in Lacombe beyond the bridge already has low spots and it could be swallowed up by Lake Pontchartrain as the high tide and a potential push of water from Hurricane Delta could come in the next few days.
It’s why officials have set up six different sand bagging locations to help residents who may be vulnerable to water as it piles up along the southern facing portions of the parish along the water.
In Lacombe residents say any tropical system that impacts the area, whether it’s to the east or west of the river, has the potential to build up water along some streets.
Video from about two weeks ago shows how Hurricane Sally pushed extra water near homes in Lacombe.
For residents, they just hope something can be done to mitigate the nuisance flooding issues.
“We just stuck like Chuck with water, the whole Lacombe. Now they have water. The whole Lacombe. They got water. That’s because there’s nowhere to go to. The ditch needs to be dug,” says Viola Dupre.
While there is still a potential for an increased high tide Friday night into Saturday morning as Hurricane Delta continues to track west, things are looking better.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.