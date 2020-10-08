Some flights at BTR Airport canceled due to Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some flight cancellations are happening at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport due to Hurricane Delta.
Airport officials say at this time, American Airlines has canceled BTR flights Friday, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 10. They plan to resume operations Sunday, Oct. 11.
Delta has canceled afternoon flights Friday, but flights before noon are still scheduled at this time.
United Airlines is still making plans and has not canceled any BTR flights at this time.
Passengers should reach out to their specific airline to double check on their flight.
