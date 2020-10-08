Saints wide receivers step up with Michael Thomas out with injury

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - Being without arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL is never easy but the Saints have adjusted to life without Michael Thomas, whose return is still unknown.
Thomas participated in the early portion of practice Thursday, Oct. 8. He injured his ankle in week one against Tampa Bay and has not played since.
In his absence, the offense has opened up to allow others to get more touches.
“It’s given a lot more reps to guys like Tre’Quan Smith and even Emmanuel Sanders and some of the other young guys,” said quarterback Drew Brees. “Deonte Harris has gotten a ton of opportunities. I think, just all the way around. We do so much with our personnel groupings and formations, etc. Obviously, Mike is a big part, a focal point of our offense and so, when you remove a guy like that, all those opportunities, all those touches, have got to be filled by someone else. I’d say it was a group effort and I think those guys did a great job.”
Against the Lions, Brees was 19-of-25 for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those TD tosses went to Smith. He caught four balls for 54 yards. Sanders led all Saints pass catchers with six receptions for 93 yards.
The Saints will host the Chargers for Monday Night Football inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The team had considered evacuating to Indianapolis due to Hurricane Delta but decided against it once the forecast track put the storm west of New Orleans.
The Superdome will be mostly empty again because the mayor of New Orleans has still not given the approval for fans to attend.
