Saints wide receivers step up with Michael Thomas out with injury

“It’s given a lot more reps to guys like Tre’Quan Smith and even Emmanuel Sanders and some of the other young guys,” said quarterback Drew Brees. “Deonte Harris has gotten a ton of opportunities. I think, just all the way around. We do so much with our personnel groupings and formations, etc. Obviously, Mike is a big part, a focal point of our offense and so, when you remove a guy like that, all those opportunities, all those touches, have got to be filled by someone else. I’d say it was a group effort and I think those guys did a great job.”