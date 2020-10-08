Residents of Cypremort Point frustrated by multiple storms this season

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Thursday, Oct. 8 was a fairly nice day in St. Mary Parish up until late in the afternoon, when rain started to fall ahead of Hurricane Delta’s landfall.
The area is under a mandatory evacuation order as officials expect the Gulf to rise and cover most of Cypremort Point. The people who were still there Thursday afternoon as the evacuation order went into effect spent their time boarding up windows and making sure everything was lifted up high enough to avoid flooding.
This is the second time the people on the point have had to do this in the past couple of months; many were just finishing their cleanup efforts from Hurricane Laura and are frustrated they have to leave again.
“It’s part of having a camp down here, you know, in southern Louisiana. It is a pain and of course hurricane season is hot, so you’re hot, mosquitoes are out, you know, you’re sweating and you’re working hard and there’s more to come after all this passes, so yeah, it’s a pain,” said one resident.
Most people have left the area at this point ahead of the storm. Officials are expecting at least six feet of water to sweep across the point.
