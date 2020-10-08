1 p.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Thursday, Oct. 8

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 1 p.m. CDT, the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 24.4 North, longitude 93.1 West. Delta is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (21 km/h), and this motion with a reduction in forward speed is expected this afternoon. A turn toward the north is forecast to occur by late tonight, followed by a north-northeastward motion by Friday afternoon or Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the western Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and then move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or Friday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again by tonight. Some weakening is possible as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday, with rapid weakening expected after the center moves inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). The latest minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft data is 966 mb (28.53 inches).