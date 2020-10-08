7 p.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Thursday, Oct. 8

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 7 p.m., the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 25.3 North, longitude 93.5 West. Delta is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h). A turn toward the north is forecast overnight, followed by a north-northeastward motion Friday and Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and then move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or Friday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. Delta is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional strengthening is possible tonight. Some weakening is anticipated as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday, with rapid weakening expected after the center moves inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km). NOAA buoy 42002, just to the north of Delta’s center, recently measured a sustained wind of 54 mph (86 km/h) and a wind gust to 65 mph (104 km/h).