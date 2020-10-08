New Baton Rouge General ER opening in Prairieville Monday

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General’s (BRG) new hospital and emergency room will soon be open in Ascension Parish.
WAFB got a sneak peek of the 14-bed emergency room and the hospital’s ten additional inpatient beds. The facility was designed around making it seamless for patients to get into a room without having to wait. The self-rooming concept takes away all the paperwork, and makes it easier for nurses and doctors to help patients right away.
There’s also equipment for physical therapy, as well as imaging and lab services.
This new ER officially opens its doors Monday, Oct. 12 and is located near I-10 on Highway 73 in Prairieville.
