Muffaletta Pasta Salad

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With salami, olives, and cheese, this quick and easy pasta salad is packed with the flavors of the classic New Orleans sandwich. You will love it for any occasion!
Prep Time: 3 hours
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
4 ounces salami, diced
4 ounces soppressata sausage, diced
3 cups cooked orzo pasta
1 carrot, peeled and diced
½ red onion, peeled and diced
½ cup diced celery
½ cup roasted red bell peppers, diced
½ cup marinated artichoke hearts, diced
½ cup diced black olives
½ cup diced green olives
¼ cup reserved olive juice from can
1 tbsp minced garlic
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup red wine vinegar
1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1 tsp ground black pepper
½ tsp red chile flakes
1 cup feta cheese
12 bibb lettuce cups
½ cup diced Roma tomatoes
Method:
In the bowl of a food processor, combine carrot, onion, celery, bell peppers, artichoke hearts, olives with reserved juice, garlic, olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, black pepper and chile flakes. Pulse until well chopped but not puréed. Transfer mixture to a large bowl, cover and allow to marinate in refrigerator 2–4 hours. When ready to serve, add meat, orzo and feta, tossing to combine. Serve in lettuce cups topped with tomatoes.
