Muffaletta Pasta Salad

In the bowl of a food processor, combine carrot, onion, celery, bell peppers, artichoke hearts, olives with reserved juice, garlic, olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, black pepper and chile flakes. Pulse until well chopped but not puréed. Transfer mixture to a large bowl, cover and allow to marinate in refrigerator 2–4 hours. When ready to serve, add meat, orzo and feta, tossing to combine. Serve in lettuce cups topped with tomatoes.