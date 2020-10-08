MISSING: BRPD searching for elderly man with dementia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are searching for a missing elderly man who was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Police say Thomas Mitchell Jr., 77, of Baton Rouge, was last seen walking from his home in the 3100 block of Topaz Drive wearing a grey shirt.
Investigators say Mitchell suffers from dementia and his family recently moved to Topaz Drive from 5306 Evangeline Street.
Anyone who has seen Mitchell or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.
