Mayor of Livingston announces he has COVID-19

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The mayor of the Town of Livingston has announced he has COVID-19.
Mayor David McCreary made the announcement on Facebook Thursday, Oct. 8. He says he has been in contact with many people over the last few days, so he wanted to inform the public about his diagnosis.
McCreary says he’s feeling “fine” and is being treated by a doctor, but felt it necessary to let the public know so those who have been in contact with him can get tested/quarantine as well.
