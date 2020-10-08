LSUPD seeking person of interest in theft case near Canal Hall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a person accused of theft.
Police say the individual pictured below is a person of interest in a theft near Canal Hall.
Anyone with information on the person’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here. Those who provide information could be eligible for a cash reward.
