LSUPD seeking person of interest in theft case near Canal Hall
Source: WAFB
By Rachael Thomas | October 8, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 12:03 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a person accused of theft.

Police say the individual pictured below is a person of interest in a theft near Canal Hall.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here. Those who provide information could be eligible for a cash reward.

