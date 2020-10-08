Kansas tweets that head coach Les Miles has COVID-19

“Coach Miles has tested positive for COVID-19 through our surveillance testing. At this time, we believe he will be able to continue to perform his head coaching duties. Based on the other test results, no other coaches tested positive. As long as Coach Miles does not develop symptoms or have a fever, we anticipate he will be able to coach the West Virginia game on Oct. 17. Kansas Team Health is working through the contact tracing protocols and notifying those individuals that may have been in close contact with him for an extended period of time. We wish Coach a speedy recovery and look forward to getting him back on the field very soon,” Long said.