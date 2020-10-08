Gridlock as SWLA residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The streets and interstates leading out of Southwest Louisiana are at a crawl as residents are attempting to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta.
Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes.
Google Maps shows heavy westbound traffic from Lake Charles all the way to the Texas state line.
In addition, there is gridlock throughout the streets of Lake Charles as residents attempt to get on the interstate.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.