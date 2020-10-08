EVACUATIONS: Mandatory for Calcasieu, Allen, Jeff Davis, Beauregard, most of Cameron

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, La. (KPLC) - A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Calcasieu Parish, Jeff Davis Parish, and most of Cameron Parish ahead of Hurricane Delta.
A mandatory evacuation has also been issued for Beauregard and Allen Parishes as of Oct. 8.
No other evacuation orders have been issued for any other Southwest Louisiana parishes as of yet.
Hurricane Delta is forecast to hit the Louisiana coast on Friday. Get the latest forecast HERE.
Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso reminded residents during a briefing Wednesday that there is always a time during a hurricane that emergency crews are not be able to assist those in need of help.
CALCASIEU PARISH
· Mandatory evacuation goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
· If live in the City of Lake Charles and you need a ride to the shelter in Alexandria, city buses will be running to pick people up. Outside of Lake Charles city limits, the following pickup sites are available. Call 211 for info. If you can’t reach one of the locations, call 911. Parish transit buses will stop at each location hourly through 10 p.m. Wednesday and from 6 a.m.- 10 p.m. on Thursday for pickups. City of Lake Charles buses will be running regular routes during these hours and will pick up evacuees at city bus stops.
- Bell City Fire Station, 8141 Galley Road
- DeQuincy: Southeast corner of LA 27 and LA 12
- Carlyss: Stine Parking Lot, HWY. 27 South
- Iowa High School Stadium Parking Lot, 401 W. Miller Ave.
- Moss Bluff Tractor Supply, 181 US 171
- Starks VFW, 4402 LA 12
- Sulphur: Kroger Parking Lot, 1421 S. Beglis Parkway
- Vinton: Love’s Travel Stop, 2024A West St.
- Westlake Recreation Center, 1221 Sampson St.
· Sheriff Mancuso: A 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew goes into effect Thursday.
· Sheriff Mancuso: Residents will be allowed to return as soon as Hurricane Delta passes.
· Carlyss Water Works is asking everyone to turn off their water main valve before they evacuate.
CAMERON PARISH
The mandatory evacuation order goes into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2.
· In Hackberry, only the areas south of Kelso Bayou Bridge will be placed under the evacuation due to the likelihood of water inundating the roadway. You will have until Tropical Storm force winds arrive to enter and exit the parish, which are expected by 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.
· Travel trailers that have been brought into coastal areas for work purposes should be pulled out.
· If you have been working at your property, please make sure to secure as much as you can and have your roof tarped if you haven’t done so.
· Also, make sure that you document any progress or repairs that you have made up to this point.
The following are the Sandbag locations for the Parish:
- Big Lake: 160 Big Pasture Rd
- Grand Lake: Barn 10090 Gulf Hwy
- Hackberry: Barn 105 Parish Rd
- Klondike: Barn 432 Veterans Memorial
- Lowry: Fire Station 460 Lowry Hwy
- Muria: Fire Station 129 Muria Rd
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
· Sheriff Ivy Woods, OEP director, announced a mandatory evacuation order that applies to the public in general for the entire parish of Jeff Davis. All non-essential personnel must leave the area immediately, he said. Critical or essential workforce are exempt, but they are expected to seek shelter prior to the onset of emergency conditions.
· No shelters open in Jeff Davis
· Buses will be provided for residents needing a ride to a shelter outside the parish. All evacuees most wear masks and no pets will be allowed. Limit of one carry-on piece of luggage. Buses will be leaving at 11 a.m. Thursday, from the following locations:
- Fenton High School
- Lacassine High School
- Lake Arthur High School
- Hathaway High School
- Elton High School
- Welsh High School
- Jeff Davis fairgrounds (Wheelchair-bound persons must report here)
· f you have transportation and want to self-evacuate to the shelter, you may go to the Alexander MegaShelter at LSU A, 8125 US 71, Alexandria, LA 71302. The shelter will be opening at 10 am Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. This is the registration point, not necessarily the shelter you will be assigned to.
· Increased Sheriff patrol units will be covering the parish and a parish-wide curfew will be in effect beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, until sunrise each day until the mandatory evacuation is lifted.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
No shelter will be open in Beauregard Parish. The Alexandria MegaShelter at 8125 Hwy 71 South, Alexandria, is open, according to the Beauregard Parish Unified Command Group.
More from the Beauregard Parish Unified Command Group:
· Residents who wish to evacuate who need transportation assistance can go to Merryville High School, East Beauregard High School, Singer High School and South Beauregard Elementary School no later than 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. Residents will then be taken to DeRidder Junior High School, 415 North Frusha Drive, for intake before leaving at 3 p.m. for the MegaShelter in Alexandria. City residents can go to DeRidder Junior High School directly if they do not need transportation assistance. Please wear a mask. Be prepared for the extended stay.
· Beauregard Parish schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 8, and Friday, Oct. 9.
· Sandbags are also available at Beauregard Parish Police Jury public maintenance yards and at the City of DeRidder’s public yard site.
