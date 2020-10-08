Delta eyes landfall in SW La. Friday afternoon/evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Delta continues to keep Louisiana as the most likely landfall spot.
Delta is forecast to strengthen over the next 24 hours as it travels from the Southern Gulf of Mexico into the Central Gulf of Mexico. The current National Hurricane Center forecast calls for Delta to become a Major Hurricane late Thursday into early Friday.
As Delta enters the Northern Gulf of Mexico, environmental conditions are forecast to become less conducive for development thanks to higher wind shear and cooler sea surface temperatures. Delta is forecast to weaken slightly before landfall being a Category 2 Hurricane as it makes landfall in Southwest Louisiana Friday afternoon/evening.
Don’t think because landfall is expected to occur in SW LA that SE LA is in the clear. The size of Delta is expected to increase up until landfall which means threats will far exceed the cone.
Storm surge is likely to be the biggest local issue. Storm surge of 7-11 feet will be possible between Pecan Island to Port Fourchon. Storm surge of 3-5 feet looks possible for our tidal lakes (Maurepas & Pontchartrain). That means the lower reaches of the Amite and Tickfaw Rivers will see a climb and possible flooding.
The wind field will grow up until landfall. That means the local area will be under a threat for Tropical Storm force winds. The threat for Hurricane Force winds will likely stay west of Baton Rouge closer to Lafayette. Tropical Storm force winds will still cause power outages. So be sure to prepare for that possibility.
The greatest threat for metro Baton Rouge might be a risk for tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our viewing area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather Friday morning into Saturday morning. Tornadoes is the primary threat.
Rainfall totals will be heaviest closer to the center of Delta. Outer rainbands could still produce localized flooding across portions of the local area.
Rainfall estimates for most should stay manageable. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″ will be on average with locally higher amounts of 5″ possible across the WAFB viewing area. Heaviest rains within the WAFB viewing area will likely occur closer to the Atchafalaya Basin.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.