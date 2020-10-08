CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on domestic abuse charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are currently looking for a man accused of domestic abuse.
Christopher Jones, 27, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse/battery strangulation and domestic abuse battery.
Jones is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 135 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com. Those with information can also download the free P3 Tips app.
