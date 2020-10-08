Authorities arrest man accused of arson at hardware store in Central

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) say a man accused of intentionally setting fires around a hardware store in Central in August.
Firefighters say they were dispatched to Sullivan Hardware in the 8000 block of Sullivan Road around 11 p.m. Aug. 21.
Officials with the Central Fire Department informed BRFD investigators an American flag was burned on another building near the hardware store.
While on scene BRFD investigators say they observed at least two other fires that had been set around the Sullivan Hardware building.
Through evidence collected at the scene, BRFD investigators say they were able to identify Blake Ganheart Davis Lebran, 33, as the suspect.
Lebran was arrested on Oct. 7 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on four counts of simple arson.
Officials say the arrest was made through the collaboration of the following agencies: Baton Rouge Fire Department, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Central Fire Department, Eastside Fire Department, and the East Baton Rouge Sherriff’s Office.
