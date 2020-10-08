7 a.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Thursday, Oct. 8

The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center:
Delta is moving northwestward over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge are expected to begin along portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.
LOCATION: 23.4 N, 91.8 W. About 450 miles south-southeast of Cameron, Louisiana.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 100 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: NW at 15 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 973 mb
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 7 a.m. CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located by NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 23.7 North, longitude 92.3 West. Delta is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion with a reduction in forward speed is expected today. A turn to the north is forecast to occur by late tonight, followed by a north-northeastward motion by Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the central Gulf of Mexico today and move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or Friday night.
Reports from the Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again by tonight. Some weakening is forecast when Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).
The minimum central pressure just reported by the Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 970 mb (28.64 inches).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.