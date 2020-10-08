7 a.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Thursday, Oct. 8

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 7 a.m. CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located by NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 23.7 North, longitude 92.3 West. Delta is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion with a reduction in forward speed is expected today. A turn to the north is forecast to occur by late tonight, followed by a north-northeastward motion by Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the central Gulf of Mexico today and move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or Friday night.