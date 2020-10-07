SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 2 Scoreboard

There were many changes to high school football schedules this week due to Hurricane Delta. (Source: WAFB)
October 7, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The second week of the LHSAA football season saw a whirlwind of schedule changes due to the approach of Hurricane Delta to the Louisiana coast.

WEDNESDAY SCORES:

Edna Karr - 34

Catholic - 31

____________________

Walker - 7

St. Thomas More - 61

____________________

Southern Lab - 7

Central - 47

____________________

Pope John Paul - 0

Episcopal - 42

____________________

Denham Springs - 10

Assumption - 35

____________________

Dequincy - 28

Albany - 38

____________________

Slaughter - 14

Varnado - 26

____________________

St. Thomas Aquinas

Pine

____________________

East St. John - 34

H.L. Bourgeois - 20

____________________

Dutchtown - 31

Vandebilt Catholic - 20

____________________

East Ascension

Warren Easton

____________________

Springfield - 7

Pearl River - 34

____________________

Ascension Christian - 21

Westminster - 48

____________________

Tara - 8

Westgate - 64

____________________

