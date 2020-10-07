SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 2 Scoreboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The second week of the LHSAA football season saw a whirlwind of schedule changes due to the approach of Hurricane Delta to the Louisiana coast.
WEDNESDAY SCORES:
Edna Karr - 34
Catholic - 31
____________________
Walker - 7
St. Thomas More - 61
____________________
Southern Lab - 7
Central - 47
____________________
Pope John Paul - 0
Episcopal - 42
____________________
Denham Springs - 10
Assumption - 35
____________________
Dequincy - 28
Albany - 38
____________________
Slaughter - 14
Varnado - 26
____________________
St. Thomas Aquinas
Pine
____________________
East St. John - 34
H.L. Bourgeois - 20
____________________
Dutchtown - 31
Vandebilt Catholic - 20
____________________
East Ascension
Warren Easton
____________________
Springfield - 7
Pearl River - 34
____________________
Ascension Christian - 21
Westminster - 48
____________________
Tara - 8
Westgate - 64
____________________
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.