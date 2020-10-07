Some EBR residents worry city-parish crews won’t finish preps before Delta landfall

Grace’s concern is one that many have expressed. WAFB’s Donovan Jackson spoke with the city-parish’s Department of Public Works and the drainage department on where they are with work orders during this busy hurricane season. A representative says they’ve completed more than a 150 service requests within the last month, cleaning out drains and ditches. They have also cleared out major waterways in the parish like Dawson’s Creek, Bayou Fountain, Claycut Bayou, and more. However, like many others, Grace is just hopeful it will be enough to keep her home safe.