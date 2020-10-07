Some EBR residents worry city-parish crews won’t finish preps before Delta landfall

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - In East Baton Rouge Parish, crews have been working to clean several drainage systems ahead of Delta’s landfall. However, some residents across the parish are unsure those efforts will be finished time before potential flooding.
“It is horrible. It stands about ten feet tall in the weeds. That’s how bad it is, and before 2017, I’ve been here for 34 years, and before that, they came out every year,” said Colleen Grace.
Grace says a city-owned ditch behind her home in the Pecan Creek subdivision has grown out of control. Grace says she has made multiple complaints, and with Hurricane Delta approaching, she’s afraid her home will flood.
“It makes no sense that we’re having to keep being worried about this every time this year a hurricane hits,” said Grace.
Grace’s concern is one that many have expressed. WAFB’s Donovan Jackson spoke with the city-parish’s Department of Public Works and the drainage department on where they are with work orders during this busy hurricane season. A representative says they’ve completed more than a 150 service requests within the last month, cleaning out drains and ditches. They have also cleared out major waterways in the parish like Dawson’s Creek, Bayou Fountain, Claycut Bayou, and more. However, like many others, Grace is just hopeful it will be enough to keep her home safe.
“You know, we’ve got hurricane after hurricane this year and I’m just really afraid,” said Grace.
The city-parish sent out crews to Grace’s home and has agreed to clean the ditch.
