1 p.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Wednesday, Oct. 7

The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center:
Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigating delta over the southern Gulf of Mexico.
LOCATION: 21.8 N 88.8 W, about 115 miles west of Cabo Catoche, Mexico
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 100 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: West-northwest at 17 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 975 mb
WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* High Island, Texas, to the Alabama/Florida border including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne and Mobile Bay
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for... * Tulum to Dzilam Mexico * Cozumel
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for... * High Island Texas to Grand Isle Louisiana
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Dzilam to Progreso Mexico
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * San Luis Pass to west of High Island Texas * East of Grand Isle Louisiana to Bay St. Louis Mississippi, including New Orleans * Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 1 p.m., the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 21.8 North, longitude 88.8 West. Delta is moving toward the northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). A northwestward motion with a reduction in forward speed is expected over the next 24 hours. A north-northwestward motion is expected by late Thursday, and a faster northward to north-northeastward motion is forecast on Friday and Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the southern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and approach the northern Gulf coast within the hurricane watch area on Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts. Re-strengthening is forecast when the hurricane moves over the southern and central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again. Some weakening is forecast as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 975 mb (28.80 inches).
