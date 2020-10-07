10 p.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Wednesday, Oct. 7

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 10 p.m., the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 22.5 North, longitude 90.9 West. Delta is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). A generally northwestward motion with a reduction in forward speed is expected through early Thursday. A north-northwestward motion is expected by late Thursday, and a faster northward to north-northeastward motion is forecast on Friday and Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the southern and central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and approach the northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area on Friday. Delta is forecast to move inland within the hurricane warning area by late Friday or Friday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast while the hurricane moves over the southern and central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again. Some weakening is forecast as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).