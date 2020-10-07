4 p.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Wednesday, Oct. 7

The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center:
Delta is expected to restrengthen tonight and Thursday while moving over the southern and central Gulf of Mexico. Life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds are increasingly likely along portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning Friday.
LOCATION: 22.1 N 89.5 W, about 95 miles north-northeast of Progreso, Mexico and about 580 miles south-southeast of Cameron, La.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 85 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: Northwest at 17 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 977 mb
WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
- High Island, Texas to the Alabama/Florida state line, including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne, and Mobile Bay
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
- Tulum to Dzilam, Mexico
- Cozumel
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
- High Island, Texas to Grand Isle, Louisiana
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
- Dzilam to Progreso, Mexico
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
- San Luis Pass to west of High Island, Texas
- East of Grand Isle, Louisiana to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, including New Orleans
- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 4 p.m., the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 22.1 North, longitude 89.5 West. Delta is moving toward the northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). A northwestward motion with a reduction in forward speed is expected through early Thursday. A north-northwestward motion is expected by late Thursday, and a faster northward to north-northeastward motion is forecast on Friday and Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the southern and central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and approach the northern Gulf coast within the hurricane watch area on Friday. Delta is forecast to move inland within the hurricane watch area by late Friday or Friday night. Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Re-strengthening is forecast when the hurricane moves over the southern and central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again. Some weakening is forecast as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).
