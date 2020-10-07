No. 16 LSU and Mizzou adjust to changes due to Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the venue switch to Missouri for Saturday’s LSU game, the Bayou Bengals are once again a three-touchdown favorite on the road, just like they were last week at Vandy.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said his No. 16 Tigers will leave early enough to hold a walkthrough practice in Columbia on Friday to be rested and ready to go for an 11 a.m. kickoff.
“I do believe it would have been very difficult to play an 8 p.m. game and travel back and get back Sunday morning at 4:00,” said Orgeron. “Talking to our trainers, it takes two days to recover. We, playing at 11, we’ll be back in Baton Rouge around six or seven at night. Our team and our coaches will get more rest. I think that’s a big advantage for us.”
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz echoed the same sentiment during his teleconference Wednesday.
“This is going to be an extremely safe place for these players and everyone traveling from LSU and just so glad and thankful that we could move it up to 11:00 so those guys can get home safely,” said Drinkwitz. “They’re going to be able to get back and land, hopefully, during daylight so that, if there was no electricity, they would be able to be safe and it wasn’t because they were trying to get back and save the extra travel time on their guys.”
LSU is 1-1 all-time against Missouri and this will be the second time the teams have met since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012. LSU beat Missouri, 42-7, in 2016 in what was Coach O’s first game as LSU’s interim head coach. The only other meeting between the teams came in the 1978 Liberty Bowl (Missouri won 20-15).
ESPN has still not disclosed on which of its channels or platforms the game will be shown.
WAFB will have a crew in Columbia to provide plenty of coverage on an unusual story.
